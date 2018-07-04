Hymn writer Keith Getty receives his OBE insignia from the Queen

Keith Getty was joined by his family as he received his OBE insignia

Hymn writer Keith Getty was at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh on Tuesday to receive his OBE insignia from the Queen.

The Belfast-born musician has enjoyed a distinguished music ministry for more than a decade, serving the church along with his wife and singing partner Kristyn Getty.

'In Christ Alone,' which he penned with Stuart Townend, is one of the most frequently sung Christian songs in churches across the UK on Sunday mornings.

Other popular songs by Getty include 'The Power of the Cross,' 'There is a Higher Throne,' and 'Speak, O Lord.'

Getty received the OBE insignia in recognition of his contribution to music and modern hymn writing. He is the first individual from the contemporary church music scene to receive the honour. The award was announced last year but it wasn't until this week in Edinburgh that he received the insignia.

He said: 'When I first received the call, I was pretty surprised. It is an honour for us as a family and also for the great hymn-writing heritage we have here in the UK of which we are a tiny part. I am very grateful to her Majesty the Queen, and it was a great privilege today to have her give the award in person.'

Keith and his wife Kristyn have over 10 Christian albums to their name and regularly tour across the UK, Ireland and the United States.

One of their most popular annual events is 'Sing! An Irish Christmas' at the Carnegie Hall in New York.

They also host a global hymn sing each year that is joined by millions of people from over a hundred countries. Around 7,500 people are expected to attend their upcoming Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! in Nashville, Tennessee from September 10 - September 12.

Upon receiving the insignia this week, Getty expressed particular thanks to his wife Kristyn, who provides the vocals for many of his songs, and his writing partner, Stuart Townend.

'I'm so grateful to my wife Kristyn, and also profoundly thankful for Stuart Townend, whose hymn writing partnership and brilliance have inspired us in every way. Kristyn and I feel utterly privileged to be able to serve the church in such a way and will continue to write and lead people in singing to build deep believers,' he said.