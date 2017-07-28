'Hunter x Hunter' news: 'Phantom Rouge' is coming to North America
"Hunter x Hunter" fans have a reason to rejoice. The first feature film based on Yoshihiro Togashi's manga, "Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge," is coming soon to theaters across North America.
At the San Diego Comic-Con International on July 20, Viz Media announced they have licensed "Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge" for distribution in North America. It will be released with an English-language dub in the spring of 2018, Anime News Network reported.
In "Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge," Kurapika (voiced by Erika Harlacher) becomes a Hunter to get revenge on the Phantom Troupe who slaughtered his entire family for their unique eyes, which are considered as one of the seven treasures of the world.
With the help of fellow Hunters, Gon Freecss (voiced by Erica Mendez), Killua Zoldyck (voiced by Cristina Vee) and Leorio Paladiknight (voiced by Matthew Mercer), Kurapika will go up against Phantom Troupe's No. 4 member, Omokage (voiced by Naohito Fujiki).
"An unknown party has stolen [Kurapika's] 'scarlet eyes.' With the help of Gon, Killua and Leorio, Kurapika' s life was saved," the official synopsis for "Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue" reads. " However, the Phantom Troupe shows up before them and blocks their way. The true identity of the one with the No.4 spider tattoo is about to be unveiled."
"Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge," which was directed by Yuzo Sato, opened in the top spot in Japan on Jan. 12, 2013. As of press time, it has grossed over $12 million.
In the meantime, "Hunter x Hunter" recently returned after a year-long hiatus with the continuation of the "Dark Continent Expedition" arc. The 361st chapter featured Kurapika showing off his unique ability called the Steal Chain/The Thieving Index Finger Chain.
By only using his index finger, Kurapika can steal others' Nen ability. The target is unable to use said stolen ability until it is returned to them.
The next chapter of "Hunter x Hunter" will be released on Saturday, June 29.
