'Hunter x Hunter' manga release date news: Series to return this year

"Hunter x Hunter" is now on Blu-ray and DVD. Facebook/OfficialVizMedia

"Hunter x Hunter" manga enthusiasts were thrilled earlier this year following reports that writer Yoshihiro Togashi's health had improved and that the anime was returning. However, their hopes were once again crushed by the announcement that the series is going on another hiatus.

Fortunately, fans should not worry, as it was announced in this year's 40th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that the break will not last long. It was revealed that Togashi will resume the "Hunter x Hunter" manga by the end of the year, something everyone was delighted to learn.

The manga series was originally on hiatus for about a year and came back on June 26 this year. Prior to that, it had been on break before — with fans now comprehending this as the norm for the manga. It can be recalled that it previously had a two-year halt, stretching from 2014 to April 2016.

Despite Togashi's assurance that the "Hunter x Hunter" manga will return later this year, some of the enthusiasts are still skeptical. This is largely due to Togashi's multiple breaks assumed to be caused by his lower back problem. Some have learned to accept the fact that a long wait is needed before they could get quality content.

However, if he is true to his word, then fans will get to see the new chapters of the series before 2017 ends. For now, everyone should wait since the hiatus is only temporary. More news about the "Hunter x Hunter" manga should be made available soon.

Meanwhile, Viz Media is scheduled to release the "Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge" film with an English dub in North American theaters in spring 2018. The announcement was made at the Comic-Con International on Thursday.

Details about the tickets and the list of the participating theaters will be announced soon. The film debuted in Japan in January 2013. Now, four years later, fans from the West will finally get to see the movie in the English language.