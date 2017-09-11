'Hunter x Hunter' chapter 371 release date news: Here's how long Yoshihiro Togashi's hiatus will be

The official title card of "Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge." YouTube/AnimaxAsia

"Hunter x Hunter" fans' fear has now become a reality. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has announced that he will once again take a break from work to allow his brain and body to recuperate.

In this year's 40th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was revealed that Togashi is taking some time off from writing and illustrating manga. Hence, there will be no new "Hunter x Hunter" chapter in the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, there is no need for the "Hunter x Hunter" fans to grow anxious as the 51-year-old manga artist assures everyone he will return before the year is over. Despite his promise, some fans remain skeptical considering this is not the first time this has happened.

As fans will recall, "Hunter x Hunter" has frequently gone on extended hiatuses since 2006. While there is no official explanation for the continuous hiatuses, it is likely due to Togashi's health problems; he reportedly suffers from recurring lower back pain.

"The last time the series was put on hold, it was because of Togashi-sensei's lower back pain and once again, his condition has gotten worse, necessitating a break again," a representative from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump said in an interview with Rocket News 24 back in July 2016. "At this time, it is not certain when we will be able to resume the series."

In the meantime, Viz Media is set to release an English language dub of "Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge" in North American theaters in the spring of 2018. Further details, including tickets and a list of participating theaters, will be announced at a later date.

"An unknown party has stolen [Kurapika's] 'scarlet eyes.' With the help of Gon, Killua, and Leorio, Kurapika' s life was saved," the film's official synopsis, reads. "However, the Phantom Troupe shows up before them and blocks their way. The true identity of the one with the No.4 spider tattoo is about to be unveiled."