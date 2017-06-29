'Hunter x Hunter' chapter 362 spoilers, predictions: Will Kurapika get another power?

With "Hunter x Hunter" chapter 361 just coming out after a year-long hiatus, fans of the manga series are now going through it and at the same time forming their own predictions for the next installment in chapter 362.

Chapter 361 titled "Parasite" revealed Kurapika's last ability which is called the "Steal Chain." With the use of his index finger, this ability enables him to steal others' Nen ability. However, once he uses it, the power returns to whom it came from initially.

The Steal Chain is proven effective with the case involving one of the guards, Sayird. Having been infected by a parasite, Sayird becomes unruly and needs to be subdued. Kurapika is able to restrain him and wisely uses the Steal Chain to absorb Sayird's Nen ability, which is to project his aura into a ball and control whatever is in it.

Kurapika uses Sayird's ability and projects his aura into a ball, hoping to draw out the parasite. He is successful and the power returns to Sayird.

"Hunter x Hunter" fans predict Kurapika will reveal another Nen ability, possibly dolphin-related, in the next chapter.

Advertisement

Another fan who goes by "Archer1215" on Reddit makes another prediction in chapter 362 where he disagrees that Halkenburg has firmly decided to withdraw from the succession war.

"I don't believe Halkenburg's remark that he is uninterested in winning the throne through bloodshed," he explained. With his close ties to his brother Tserriednich, he plans to win the throne by getting rid of the remaining princes.

"Hunter x Hunter" chapter 361 was released after around a year from the previous one. According to MobiPicker, it was plagued with delays as the original illustrator and creator of the series, Yoshihiro Togashi, was in poor health. Hopefully, the next chapter will not take as long to get published so fans can enjoy this continuing saga.