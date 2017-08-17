'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' news: Lionsgate to develop movie-inspired theme park in South Korea

A promotional photo of "The Hunger Games" movie featuring Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence Facebook/TheHungerGamesMovie

A theme park inspired by popular franchises "The Hunger Games" and "The Twilight Saga" will be brought to life in South Korea. The wheels are now in motion, as Lionsgate has secured the deal to create the attractions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all the necessary licenses and rights to the movies have already been granted to the Landing Jeju Development Company in South Korea, which allows them to work on the interactive outdoor attraction immediately.

The theme park will be called Lionsgate Movie World, which will encompass a big plot of land in Jeju Shinwa World locating in a neighboring island in South Korea.

No theme park would be complete if it didn't have rides and the attraction is set to be heavily inspired by the movies. There will also be restaurants and souvenir shops for tourists and thrill-seekers alike to enjoy.

The theme park will also be featuring performances from entertainers, possibly recreating famous scenes from the movies or executing elaborate Korean-style dance routines.

Announced on Aug. 15, the attraction will be divided into seven sectors. The main attractions will be for the "Twilight" and "Hunger Games" series, but it will also be featuring "Now You See Me" and "Robin Hood: Origins."

People can expect a lot of magic and illusions, and hopefully some heist-related attractions in the "Now You See Me" part of the theme park. That's just four movies, could there be other Lionsgate movie-themed locations like "Saw"?

Lionsgate has been making big moves with its theme park ambitions in recent years, with the previous iteration of a "Hunger Games" theme park in Motiongate Dubai, which is currently one of the biggest Hollywood theme parks in the world.

With seven divisions, it is likely that Lionsgate will announce what other movies they would like to showcase in the upcoming theme park as the date of its opening draws nearer. The outdoor attraction is targeting to begin construction sometime in 2018.