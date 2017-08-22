Hundreds of Muslims in Barcelona protest against terrorism after last week's attack

Muslims and others demonstrate against terrorism in Barcelona following last week's attack. Reuters

Hundreds of Muslims in Barcelona protested against terrorism yesterday, four days after the attack in the Catalan city that left 13 people dead and at least 120 injured.

Members of the Muslim community gathered at the Plaza de Catalunya - just yards from where a van ploughed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas - with men and women crying as others held up large banners condemning the violence last Thursday.

People held up signs which read 'Musulmans contra el terrorisme' - 'Muslims against terrorism'.

Abdul Razzaq, national president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Spain, said: 'The victims of the tragic and barbaric attacks in Barcelona and their families are in our special thoughts and prayers.

'To harm the innocent is never acceptable and goes against the teachings of Islam, the holy Koran and the holy prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.'

The demonstration came as police shot and killed the man suspected ofcarrying out the attack.

Officers shot Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, after he became Europe's most wanted man.

According to the Daily Mail, he escaped the scene on foot before hijacking a car, stabbing its driver to death and ramming into a police blockade near Sant Just Desvern, outside Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub reportedly spent four days in hiding before being spotted by a Catalan vineyard owner in the town of Subirats.