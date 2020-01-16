Hundreds of hardline Hindus protest giant Jesus statue in India

Staff writer
Hindu groups are protesting plans for the giant statue because they believe the site is home to one of their deities.(Photo: YouTube)

Hundreds of hardline Hindus have staged protests against plans to erect a giant Jesus statue in India.

The planned statue is to be similar in size to "Christ the Redeemer" in Rio de Janeiro and will stand on top of a hill called Kapalabetta in Harobele, southern Karnataka, the Times of India reports. 

Harobele is a small town of around 3,500 people and home to a majority of Christians. Kapalabetta is owned by the Archdiocese of Bangalore. 

The plans have sparked outrage among Hindus who believe that the hill is home to the Hindu deity, Munieshwara, a form of Lord Shiva. 

On Monday, members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the hardline parent organisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, staged protests against the statue. 

"We want to stop [the construction of the statue], since it goes against the spirit of communal harmony and encourages religious conversions which is rampantly carried out by Christian missionaries," Prabhakar Bhat, a member of RSS, told reporters.

"We will not allow a statue of Jesus to be erected at Kapalabetta. They are trying to make it a Christian land just like Pakistan is a Muslim state," he added.

Father Cyril Victor Joseph, chairman of the archdioceses' media commission, defended the plans in comments to UCA News.

"We used the same land for decades and conducted the Way of the Cross during Good Fridays," he said. "A cross was there, and we wanted to replace it with a statue of Jesus after the land was donated to us."

Most Read

  1. Priscilla Shirer undergoing surgery after doctors discover 'dangerous irregularities'

  2. Gospel artist Carman asks for prayers as cancer returns

  3. Faith-themed movies receive Oscar nominations

  4. 13 Christians killed, four seminarians kidnapped in Nigeria

  5. Benedict wants name removed from book on priestly celibacy

  6. Priscilla Shirer recovering well after lung surgery

  7. North Korea is still the most dangerous place to be a Christian

  8. The bishop braving the Brexit divide

  9. Archbishop seeks an end to longstanding divisions over human sexuality ahead of Lambeth Conference

More News

  1. netflix

    Netflix's Messiah: what's it all about and is it any good?

  2. chick-fil-a

    Chick-fil-A 'discredited' other organisations in giving shake-up, admits chief exec Dan Cathy

  3. prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

    The circle of royal duty that Harry and Meghan are finding difficult to square

  4. michelle-williams

    Pro-lifers criticise Michelle Williams' 'sad' abortion comments

  5. light-has-broken

    I'm giving you one last chance God

  6. donald-trump

    What could Donald Trump learn from 'Just War' theory?

  7. bible

    The truth is being lost to a touchy feely 'Jesus loves everything' mantra