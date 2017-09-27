'Humans' season 3 release date, cast news: Series enters production with newcomer Mark Bonnar

A promotional photo for AMC's sci-fi series, "Humans." Facebook/HumansAMC

Filming for "Humans" season 3 has already started, and AMC has added a new member to the cast line-up for the upcoming installment. Joining them is "Catastrophe" star Mark Bonnar, who is set to play Neil Sommer, an intriguing and charismatic scientist on a government commission with whom Laura Hawkins (Katherine Parkinson) develops a strong personal connection.

Bonnar will join the sci-fi thriller's regulars Parkinson, Gemma Chan (Mia), Emily Berrington (Niska), Tom Goodman-Hill (Joe), Ruth Bradley (Karen), and Ivanno Jeremiah (Max). Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent will lead the writing team in the new season of the critically acclaimed series, which explores the effects of blurring the lines between machines, a.k.a. synths, and humans.

The third season will provide a look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society. It will also explore the bigger question: Should synths be treated like humans? Returning a year after the dawn of consciousness, the oppressed Synth community will fight to survive in a world where people hate and fear them.

However, the tension within the synths population will threaten to destroy the harmony between humans and machines, jeopardizing any hopes of stability for both communities. As the synth family, comprised of Mia, Niska, and Max, will continue to battle for their right to live, the humans, Joe, Laura, and their children, will struggle to come to terms with situations from the last season and will be left divided on their views about robots.

The cliffhanger in the finale of the last installment definitely promised another season. Berrington previously said to Digital Spy that the finale would set up a third season. She revealed, "It's definitely been written that if there was an option for a third series that they've left some really juicy stuff in the air."

As it turns out, her suggestion has come to life, as AMC renewed the series for another season.

The new "Humans" season 3 is slated to premiere in 2018.