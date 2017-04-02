'Humans' season 3 news: AMC, Channel 4 renew sci-fi drama for third season
AMC and Channel 4 have officially picked up a third season of the hit sci-fi drama "Humans."
Weeks after the show's intense season 2 finale, "Humans" has been renewed for another eight-episode season. Production for the program's third installment begins in the fall of this year, with the main cast confirmed to reprise their respective roles. The AMC series, written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, also airs in the United Kingdom on Channel 4.
Known for its themes of artificial intelligence and robotics, "Humans" centers on the cultural, social, and psychological impact of anthropomorphic robots called "synths" to human life. Its storyline is based on "Real Humans," an award-winning sci-fi series developed by Lars Lundström.
"'Humans' provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society," said AMC and SundanceTV original programming and development president Joel Stillerman in a press release. "The critical response to season two celebrates the creative vision, dynamic storytelling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to season three."
At the end of season 2, Hester (Sonya Cassidy) conned her way into the Hawkins' house and held Laura (Katherine Parkinson) hostage. Niska (Emily Berrington) returned and found Laura unharmed, with Leo (Colin Morgan) dying as Hester and Mia (Gemma Chan) started shutting down. Thanks to Mattie (Lucy Carless), Niska saved Mia and Hester by uploading the consciousness program. Niska eventually killed Hester, while a large number of synths around the community gain consciousness as well. Karen (Ruth Bradley) attempted to kill herself with the help of Sam (Billy Jenkins), but she immediately stopped when Sam screamed out of fear. Leo was carried in an ambulance and a flicker of consciousness appeared in his eyes.
The third season of "Humans" is expected to premiere in 2018.
