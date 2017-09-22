Hulu's new movies, TV series for October 2017: What to expect

Homer Simpson and family, in their show's latest season premiere, will also be available on Hulu. YouTube via FOX

Hulu refused to stand down from its competition with Netflix, as it unveiled its new October lineup of shows, ranging from adult cartoons to Halloween blockbusters.

An American video subscription service not unlike Netflix, Hulu also teases its subscribers and potential viewers with its upcoming October shows, most of which will be old movies and television series. However, for its new shows, one of the best advantages Hulu can bring is the ability to watch programs on the very same week that they air.

In a sea of new and old movies and television series, website CNet has done the courtesy of picking out which ones to watch out for. Starting Oct. 1, as per the tech website's recommendation, subscribers may want to get ready for two of Quentin Tarantino's critically acclaimed revenge films, "Kill Bill: Volume 1" and "Kill Bill Volume 2." Another Tarantino blockbuster "From Dusk Till Dawn," starring George Clooney, will also be available on Oct. 1.

Should subscribers demand classic spaghetti western movies, Clint Eastwood in "A Fistful of Dollars," ought to fit the bill. Those and about a dozen old and new Godzilla movies should complete a subscriber's pre-Halloween preparations.

Hulu's advantage, allowing viewers to keep up with the official airing dates of television series, manifests in the form of premiere dates for several new seasons of series from FOX and ABC. "Bob's Burgers," an adult comedy cartoon about a dysfunctional family, will premiere its eighth season and will be available on Hulu starting Oct. 2. "The Simpsons," going strong on its 29th season premiere, will also be available on Oct. 2, alongside the season four premiere of "The Last Man on Earth."

"The Gifted" series premiere will be available on Oct. 3. "Black-ish" and "Fresh off the Boat," both with upcoming season 4 premieres, will be available on Oct. 4. "Scandal," on its seventh season premiere, and "Once Upon a Time" will be available on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, respectively.

"Adventure Time," with all nine seasons complete, will also be available on Hulu starting Oct. 21.