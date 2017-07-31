Hulu to release stacked lineup of movies, TV shows this August

Summer is in full swing, but Hulu is set to give viewers all the reasons to stay indoors. Its upcoming lineup of movies and television releases for August has something from every genre and for every age group, with classic titles as well as modern hits added to their list.

The video-on-demand service will include classics like Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" (1998), starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon; "Bad Boys" (1995), starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith; "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989); the romantic film "Ghost" (1990) starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore; and the coming-of-age comedy, "Clueless" (1995) featuring Alicia Silverstone.

Fans of "Spiderman: Homecoming" (2017), which was recently released in theaters, can look back to the superhero webslinger's cinematic roots as Hulu releases the first two films of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy from the early 2000s. The films feature Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.

For horror movie buffs, Hulu is bringing "Saw" (2004) and its four sequels. Also in the lineup are Stephen King classics "The Dead Zone" and "Cujo" from 1983, and Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow" (1999), starring Johnny Depp.

Those looking for a dose of laughter are also covered with Mike Myers' "Wayne's World 2" (1993), the classic "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" (1989), and the martial arts black comedy "The Foot Fist Way" (2006).

Hulu also has something for the kids, with the second season of the "We Bare Bears" animated series, "Hey Arnold! The Movie," "The Swan Princess," and two movies from the "Final Fantasy" franchise, "Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children," and "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within."

Biographical films are also part of the roster this August, as Hulu is adding Will Smith's 2001 sports drama "Ali," which depicts the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, as well as Meryl Streep's 2016 film "Florence Foster Jenkins" about the titular New York socialite who became an opera singer.