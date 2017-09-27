Hulu, Roku streaming problems: DIY guide to solving video playback issues

Promotional image for Roku 4. Roku

Consuming entertainment in this day and age has never been more varied. People now can choose how and when they want to watch their favorite movies and television shows. Different companies, such as Roku and Hulu, have taken this opportunity to provide consumers with better products and services.

Roku is a series of digital media player set-top boxes that stream the data through wired or wireless internet connection. The device can be connected to any television set that has the appropriate connections.

Hulu, on the other hand, is a video on demand service that primarily shows TV series. The video-streaming company carries current and past episodes of TV shows from different television networks and other entities that produce media content.

With all of these choices abound, what happens when they don't' work like they're supposed to? Here are some tips on how to fix streaming issues with Roku and Hulu.

If the service is not working it's always better to check if the company is down or not. There will be times that the entire service will crash or is under maintenance locally. There are internet-based tools that can help in detecting it.

Another way to learn if the entire service is not working is to check the company's social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. They normally post updates on what went down and when the service will be back.

If it's apparent that it takes a while for the shows to load on the streaming service, the issue might be the speed of the internet service. Certain video-streaming services offer 4K streaming and this requires at least 15Mbps to be able to enjoy this feature.

Be sure to check with internet service providers to see the best offers they can give in relation to video-streaming.

Making sure that the Wi-Fi router is placed in the right spot is essential. Placing them in the place where they can run on optimum speed can definitely help in making sure viewers enjoy their Roku and Hulu.

Many streaming service problems can be addressed by making sure to have the fastest internet service available and the right spot for the equipment.