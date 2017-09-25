Hulu new releases for October 2017: Plenty of TV premieres and movies to choose from

HBO is now on Hulu. Facebook/hulu

Hulu sees plenty of TV premieres and a selection of movies to choose from this October 2017, and there are also a lot of Godzilla films added to the platform. While there are new releases coming next month, there are also TV shows and movies leaving the network.

Among the notable additions to the video streaming giant include the Oscar-winning movie "Philadelphia" and the Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore comedy, "50 First Dates." The Matthew Broderick classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the Michael Crichton film "Congo," and the Stephen King horror movie "Carrie" are also among those to be released in October.

Hulu subscribers should immediately notice the sheer number and depth of content offered. The streaming platform routinely dwarfs its competition with a sizeable list of movies and TV shows added each month. "Fargo" and both "Kill Bills" are welcome additions to the network. Check out the full list here.

Meanwhile, a dozen of "Godzilla" movies are also added to Hulu in October — 12 to be exact — just in time for viewers to start planning those Halloween monster movie marathons. In that pile, there is the classic 1998 version and other films such as "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II," Godzilla vs. Mothra," "Godzilla vs. King Destroyah," "Godzilla 2000," "Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.," "Godzilla: Final Wars," "Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy," "Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack," and more.

As for what is leaving Hulu this October, this is the last chance for subscribers to watch "Apocalypse Now," "Arthur," "Kingpin," "Bandits," "Big Fish," "Dream a Little Dream," "Fall Time," "Joe Dirt," "Poseidon," "Sacred Ground," "Sahara," "Shooter," "Surfs up," "Teen Witch," and more.

Competitor Netflix has already announced their coming-and-going TV shows and movies for October 2017. Fans will surely be delighted at the number of scary films offers. Check this link to see the full list of Netflix.