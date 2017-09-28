Hugh Hefner kept a bestselling Christian book on his shelf – but did he ever read it?

The late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (Photo: Reuters)

Christians have been weighing in on the death of Hugh Hefner and one evangelist had an interesting story to tell about the time he visited the Playboy founder's Mansion.

Hefner's been accused of all of kinds of things, like getting generations of men addicted to porn and objectifying women through the magazine that made him millions, with its nude spreads alongside interviews and feature articles.

So you'd be forgiven for thinking God was the last thing Hefner was thinking about.

But XXX Church founder Craig Gross recalls the time he was invited to take a tour around the Playboy mansion. Amazingly, the invitation came from an unnamed Christian working at the Playboy Mansion in order to do 'undercover ministry.'

It was back in 2008 and Gross admits he was excited about the visit. It wasn't quite what he expected though. 'It was 2pm and I don't think I saw one Playmate,' he shares. 'I saw more zoo animals at the place than I did women.'

But what was more interesting than the house, the famous Grotto and even spotting Hefner's son, was hearing the stories this Christian employee had to share.

'He told me some things that really made me have hope for Hef,' he said.

One of them was about a copy of the bestselling Christian book, Rick Warren's The Purpose Driven Life that apparently Hefner kept on his shelf.

In his intriguing account, he even says he reached out to Warren to tell him about the story but never got a reply.

Most importantly, though, he says he was 'encouraged' by the thought of Hefner reading The Purpose Driven Life.

'In The Purpose Driven Life, Rick asks the most basic question everyone faces in life, "Why am I here? What is my purpose?"

'Rick Warren says the starting place must be with God and his eternal purposes for each life. Real meaning and significance comes from understanding and fulfilling God's purposes for putting us on earth.

'I wasn't shocked that Hugh Hefner was reading that book.

'Porn leaves you on empty...So, why wouldn't the guy creating it feel the same exact way?'

Only God knows whether he actually read it and what impact it had on him.