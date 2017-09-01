Huawei P9 Lite Mini specs and features: What are the device's similarities and differences with the P9?

The Huawei P9 Lite Mini quitely launched in select European countries on late August this year. Youtube/HuaweiMobielSuomi

Even though Huawei continuously manufactures some of the best high-end Android phones in the market today, the Chinese telecommunications company still updates and releases lower-tier versions of some of their phone models, like the Huawei P9 Lite Mini, which was recently released without fuss in Hungary in late August.

The P9 Lite Mini is a downgraded version of the Huawei P9 and P9 Lite. It's considered as a mid-range smartphone fitted with some of its predecessor's specifications and features, but relegated to an extent. No official introduction of the phone has been made by Huawei, according to Phone Arena, but it's set to roll out to other European countries starting September this year.

Like the P9 Lite, the Lite Mini version is also a dual-sim, fingerprint-enabled, multitouch phone with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, but the resemblance ends there. It's smaller than the P9 Lite, measuring 143.5 x 71 x 8.1 millimeters (5.65 x 2.80 x 0.32 inches) compared to Lite's dimensions at 146.8 x 72.6 x 7.5 millimeters (5.78 x 2.86 x 0.30 inches). The Lite Mini is lighter, too, only weighing 145 grams, which is two grams lighter than its predecessor.

Huawei P9 Lite Mini operates on a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1. Its memory is expandable up to 16 GB with over 2 GB worth of RAM and a microSD card slot up to 128 GB.

For the Display, the Lite Mini doesn't fare much on a full High-Definition screen. It only sports a 5-inch display with HD (720p) resolution, unlike the P9 Lite which offers a 5.2-inch full HD display.

However, the battery life of the P9 Lite Mini is significantly higher than of the P9 Lite. It's powered by a non-removable Li-Ion 3020 milli-Ampere hour (mAh) battery, compared to the P9 Lite which only runs on 3000 mAh.

The Huawei P9 Lite Mini reportedly sells for €190 in Hungary, and it isn't yet confirmed if it will be sold with the same price in other European countries. A single-sim variant of the phone will also reportedly be released sometime this fall.