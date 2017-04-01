Huawei Mate 9 updates: Users receive new software update with more enhancements
Huawei recently launched a new software update for its phablet, Huawei Mate 9, which is expected to further improve the performance of the device.
Users of Huawei Mate 9 are expected to receive an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update, arriving as build number MHA-L29C185B172. The new update, which comes in the size of 511 MB, is expected to fix some bugs as well as boost the handset's performance. Aside from these, the newest software update is anticipated to bring in better touchscreen response and longer battery life.
The update should come automatically. However, for those who want to do it manually, they can check by going to the "Settings" of the device. After which, they need to choose "About Device" and pick "System Updates."
Users must also remember that in doing the update the battery of the device should be sufficiently charged. They should also ensure that the internet connection is stable so as not to interrupt the update, given its size.
Huawei continues to bring in enhancements to Mate 9. For this month, the phablet received two other updates targeted to boost its stability and performance.
Still, Huawei Mate 9 is not bad itself in terms of specifications and features. The device comes in a 5.9-inch display screen at 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 960 chipset, with four Cortex A-73 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and the other four Cortex A-53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The device also comes with 4 GB of RAM, along with 64 GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 256 GB through a microSD.
Huawei Mate 9 also comes with a remarkable camera as it has infused the Leica dual-camera technology, similar to Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus. It is equipped with 20-megapixel lens and 12-megapixel lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) for its primary snappers, along with 8-megapixel secondary shooter.
Aside from these, the device comes with a 4000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.
Huawei Mate 9 is already on sale at $599.
