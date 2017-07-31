Huawei Mate 9 specs, price news: Big drop in price on Amazon, features similar to Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Those who are looking for an alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, particularly after the battery problems it encountered, have to look no further than the Huawei Mate 9. Aside from their similar features, the Mate 9 is also being sold in the market with a big price drop.

One of Huawei's newest devices on the market, the Mate 9 boasts specs much like the Galaxy Note 7. Many users have raved about this being a great alternative to the Note 7, as it also has a big screen measuring 5.9 inches, two cameras at the back of the device, good battery life, as well as other powerful interior and exterior components.

Even though the Mate 9 does not have a stylus, it is equipped with the Amazon Echo Alexa voice app for consumers in the United States.

For users who are based China, Huawei is launching an upgraded version of the Mate 9, called the Mate 9 Pro. The said version come with the same features, but with 8 GB random access memory and 256 GB of storage space. The Mate 9 Pro also includes a fingerprint scanner with a physical button on the phone.

Whether the Mate 9 Pro is going to make its way onto the shelves of other countries remains to be seen.

There is also another version of the Mate 9 called the Mate 9 Porsche, which features the same specs as the Pro version, but looks a little different due to the company's collaboration with the Porsche Design House.

Meanwhile, the Mate 9 has experienced a big price drop recently, making it a little bit more accessible for those who want to upgrade their phones. From its initial price of $599.99, Huawei has decided to slash $100 off, allowing users to purchase the device for $499.99.

The Mate 9 may be bought through Amazon in one of its deals, or in other stores.