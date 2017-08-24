Huawei Mate 10 release date, specs rumors: Mate 9 price cuts in China could signal imminent Mate 10 launch

The Huawei Mate 9 in different color variants Huawei

Huawei remains a worthy competitor in the market with its current lineup of mid to high-range mobile devices, even with the giants like Apple and Samsung dominating the game. The Shanghai-based tech company showed its capability to create devices with sophisticated design and features, one of those devices being Huawei Mate 9. The current flagship phablet from Huawei can rival the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note, although its price is not too heavy on the pocket. With this, it can be expected that the device's successor, Huawei Mate 10, will continue its streak of success.

The unveiling of Huawei Mate 10 is expected to happen in October, and all other details regarding the upcoming phablet will not be disclosed until then. However, the latest rumors suggest that Mate 10 might be out in the market earlier than expected. As reported by Gizbot, the Huawei Mate 10 might be released earlier than October, given the latest price discounts on Huawei Mate 9 units in China.

Huge price cuts on the older device is a way for manufacturers to clear the shelves before the launch of the latest one. Because of this, it appears that Huawei is now in a hurry to get rid of the Mate 9 stocks as the Mate 10 launch is happening very soon. There is no exact date, however, regarding the rumored early launch of Huawei Mate 10.

Meanwhile, Huawei released the first video teaser for the upcoming Huawei Mate 10, teasing the public with the phablet's exciting new features and look.

As reported by GSMArena, the company branded the product as "the device worth waiting for." This line is supported by the glimpse of the Mate 10 with its Leica-branded dual rear camera. The phablet is perfect for capturing high-quality images with its camera setup which is made of 12-megapixel color and 20-megapixel monochrome sensors. This is the same camera featured by the Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10 smartphone. The teaser also revealed an "EntireView" display feature so the users can enjoy the view of the screen in full size.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be powered by the new Kirin 970 processor. It is also believed that the phablet will sport a fingerprint sensor below the screen display.

For now, Huawei followers are advised to wait for official details which will be disclosed at the showcase event in Munich on Oct. 16.