Huawei Mate 10 release date, specs rumors: Leak reveals 6.1-inch display, fingerprint sensor

The Huawei Mate 9 in different color variants Huawei

Huawei has confirmed that their next flagship handset, Mate 10, will be launched on Oct. 16. However, the Chinese tech giant has not revealed the features and specs of the premium smartphone. Thankfully, there are reliable tech leakers who can provide the public with juicy information.

According to the latest reports, the Huawei Mate 10 will be sporting a massive 6.1-inch display. Details about the Mate 10's appearance comes from Evan Blass, a known tech leaker who recently took on Twitter to reveal the device's build.

The leaked photo of the Huawei Mate 10 shows that the users will enjoy the visual aspect of the handset much more with its extended display. The bezels on the sides are also slimmer, allowing the device to have an edge-to-edge display. Aside from the huge display, the Huawei Mate 10 is shown to have a fingerprint sensor.

It was earlier rumored that the Huawei Mate 10 would sport a full metal build, giving the device a more premium look. The next high-end mobile device from the company is expected to receive dual-camera setup, the Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and standard storage capacity of 64 GB.

Aside from a fingerprint scanner, the Mate 10 is believed to boast a new facial authentication feature, similar to Apple's iPhone X.

Speaking of facial recognition technology, it is possible that Huawei will challenge the new Face ID feature in the iPhone X. The company recently released a short ad on Facebook to promote Huawei Mate 10 as the "real AI phone" while mocking the iPhone X's AI functionalities.

Huawei has claimed that iPhone X's much-celebrated Face ID has its flaws, stating that "facial recognition isn't for everyone."

MacRumors stated that Huawei may have the technology to match or even outclass the AI features of current Apple devices. Huawei is said to be using dedicated AI chips for faster and more efficient processing as well as an improved power saving feature.