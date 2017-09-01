Huawei Mate 10 release date, specs rumors: High-speed device with dual cameras to arrive this October

The Huawei Mate 9 in different color variants. Huawei

Huawei has not yet disclosed any information about the Mate 10. However, the flagship device's next iteration could arrive soon based on a teaser video that has surfaced online. Described as a speedy handset with a dual-camera setup, it is believed to be the company's next high-end smartphone.

As reported by Android Headlines, the video teasing the rumored Mate 10 was posted on Huawei's German website. Based on the words used to describe the device, it appears that the Mate 10 will be known for its very fast performance.

While the name of the handset was not specified in the video, the "Huawei Mate" brand was mentioned, thus giving the impression that the high-speed smartphone is indeed the Mate 10.

Specifically, the possible Huawei Mate 10 smartphone in the video is powered by the latest Kirin processor. The exact system-on-chip (SoC) was not stated in the teaser, although it is known that the upcoming processor from the chipmaker is the Kirin 970.

Furthermore, the teaser video hints that there will be two flagship variants to be launched later this year. The first one will be the regular Huawei Mate 10 handset, while the other is the Huawei Mate 10 Pro with its bezel-less front display. Similar to Samsung Galaxy S8's Infinite Display, the Mate 10 Pro is likely to sport its very own EntireView display.

There is no final word regarding the release date of Huawei Mate 10, but the video teased that the next flagship's launch will happen on Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported another possible teaser for the Huawei Mate 10. The teaser photo was posted on Huawei Australia's Twitter, showing the speculated Mate 10 handset sitting with the current Huawei P9, P9 Plus, P10, P10 Plus and Mate 9. The unknown Huawei device in the poster features vertically-aligned dual cameras.

Just like the first reported video, the release date specified in the poster is Oct. 16, thus increasing the chances that the Huawei Mate 10 will be unveiled on that date.