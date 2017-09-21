Huawei Mate 10 release date, specs news: Phone launches in October; comes in three variants with different storage options

The Huawei Mate 9 Pro. Huawei/Phones/Mate9-Pro

Alongside the new releases by Samsung and Apple, come Huawei's Mate 10. Ahead of its official launch in October, details regarding the price as well as the specs of the latest model have been released online.

What is known so far is that Huawei is planning to release three versions of the Mate 10: Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Lite. Each variant varies in features as well as storage space. Some leaked images give a first glimpse into the three versions, with the Mate 10 Lite and Mate 10 circulating in renders on the internet.

The leaked render of the Mate 10, which was shared by Evan Blass on Twitter, suggests that the model will have narrow bezels on the top and at the bottom of the front display. This looks similar to the leaked CAD render video of the model a few weeks ago.

As for the Mate 10 Pro, it is reported to have thinner bezels at the bottom of the front display. The Mate 10 Pro does not have a home button compared to the regular Mate 10. Nevertheless, both versions are expected to have "EntireView" displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio for the Mate 10. The Mate 10 will also have a 5.99 inch QHD display or 1440x2880.

The Mate 10 will also have three various storage sizes: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 256 GB storage. As for the Mate 10 Pro, it will have four storage options to choose from: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

As for the Mate 10 Lite, the leaked render revealed by VentureBeat suggests that this version will have dual camera set ups both in the front and back display. The fingerprint sensor is shown below the rear camera panel. Both rear and front cameras have 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, both of which have an additional 2-megapixel sensor.

The Mate 10 Lite is reported to have a 5.9 inch full high definition display with a 1080x2160 pixels resolution. It is also said to have an octa-core Kirin 659 processor. When it comes to storage space, the Mate 10 Lite has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It is also expected to come in three colors: blue, black, and gold.

The Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Lite is expected to come out on Oct. 16.