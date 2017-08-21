Huawei Mate 10 release date, specs news: 'More powerful than the iPhone,' said Huawei CEO

Visitors are seen strolling by Huawei's booth in the Consumer Electronics Show held in Shanghai, China May 12, 2016 Reuters/Aly Song

With the leading brands of Android smartphones out there such as Samsung and LG, the brand Huawei is now slowly emerging as one of the top Android brands in the mobile market. Huawei is known to produce cheaper smartphones that do not skimp on quality, as well as high-end smartphones such as the Huawei Mate 9. This year, though, it seems that Huawei is about to introduce a newer and more evolved concept of the Mate series, the Huawei Mate 10.

Huawei Mate 9 made a huge splash last year as one of the best android devices to come out on 2016 — with its high-quality performance, long battery life, and excellent camera. This year, it's the Huawei Mate 10 that will take the spotlight.

Even though no official announcement has been made by Huawei, rumors suggest an upcoming event hosted by the company in Munich, Germany on Oct. 16 will mark the release of the new phone. In the invitations posted on the internet, the caption "Meet the device worth waiting for" was seen emblazoned on the front.

So, what's so special about the Huawei Mate 10? In a recent Bloomberg interview, Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said that their newest flagship phone could very well compete with Apple in terms of power.

"We will have an even more powerful product," he said, adding, "The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker changing speed, better photographing capability, and many other features that will help us compete with Apple."

#Huawei Mate 10 to launch on October 16th in Germany. Invite teases the 'device worth waiting for' tagline!#Mate10 @HuaweiMobile pic.twitter.com/pw3CYj84ur — Techarea (@Techarea_in) August 17, 2017

As to the phone's designs and specs, Digital Trends suggests that the Mate 10 may adopt an edge-to-edge screen originally seen on Samsung and LG. A bezel-less screen is a huge upgrade to the Mate series, and Huawei even hinted at the possibility of the said feature. However, it's not mentioned if the feature is included in the Mate 10's design.

According to Tech Radar, the Huawei Mate 10 may also feature an iris scanner and 3D facial recognition, much like the speculations around the iPhone 8. The Kirin 970 — Huawei's newest processor after Kirin 960 — is also expected to make its debut.

As phone prices go, this will not come cheap. Other rumors suggest that camera quality and longer battery life will also be improved in the Mate 10, so prepare to pay a lot of cash for a high-quality Android smartphone. More details will surely come to light this upcoming Oct. 16, or better yet, the unveiling of the Huawei Mate 10 itself.