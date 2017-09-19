Huawei Mate 10 release date, specs news: Device touted as 'real AI phone' to challenge iPhone X's facial recognition technology

The Huawei Mate 9 in different color variants. Huawei

With the Mate 10 launching this October, Huawei has posted a short advertisement to promote the upcoming high-end smartphone. However, the ad also serves as a mockery to the recently launched iPhone X as it points out the flaws of Apple's 10th-anniversary flagship device.

In a Facebook video promoting their upcoming device, Huawei challenged the iPhone X's capabilities to perform artificial intelligence functions, specifically facial recognition scanning.

The short ad mentioned the faulty side of the iPhone X's Face ID biometrics, as the video shows a clown emoji proving a loophole in Apple's facial authentication feature. The video comes with the caption, "Let's face it, facial recognition isn't for everyone."

The Chinese tech company seemingly takes pride in its own Huawei Mate 10, a device that they call "the real AI phone" to be unveiled on Monday, Oct. 16.

Some people may find the Huawei ad a bit too pretentious, although according to MacRumors, the company may have the right to brag about AI. Huawei has been using dedicated AI chips for their latest mobile devices, promoting faster data processing and more efficient battery power consumption. The increased AI capabilities also improve the devices' security measures.

As an example, Huawei unveiled the Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC) at the IFA trade show last month, which highlights a built-in Neutral Processing Unit or NPU. The NPU is comparable to the neural engine used by the iPhone X, having a set of processing cores designed to perform AI tasks.

However, it is possible for Huawei's NPU to outclass Apple's latest neural engine. To note, the operating system of the Mate 9 can already adapt to the user's usual activities. The future of Huawei Mate's AI functions has yet to be seen, but there is hope that the Mate 10 will be even better.

Huawei has gained momentum over the past few years, as evidenced by the improved performance of their devices in the market. According to the analysis performed by Counterpoint Research, the Chinese handset maker already surpassed Apple as the world's second-biggest smartphone label.