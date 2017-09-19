Huawei Mate 10 Pro specs, release date: Bezel-less smartphone features Kirin 970

Huawei unveils the newest smartphone series, including the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Twitter/HuaweiMobileAU

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be another pride of the company, as it boasts unique features and a new design. Recently, a leaked photo of this smartphone showed that Mate Pro will sport really thin bezels.

The leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider has already confirmed that its next flagships, the Mate 10 series, will be unveiled in Munich this coming Oct. 16. The Huawei Mate and Huawei Mate 10 Pro will also feature the new Kirin 970, the world's first processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

These two Mate 10 versions will be the first devices that will be powered by this 10nm chip. With Kirin 970, users will get a good grip of the latest advancement in the mobile technology world. The chip's NPU is 25 times more powerful than the CPU, and its efficiency is 50 times greater, which means less time and power required for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tasks.

Not only that, Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro will boast impressive camera performance. With the help of Kirin 970 — which has 4.5 G Cat.18 LTE with the speed of 1.2 Gbps — the smartphones will feature an "advanced dual ISP with face and motion detection, 4-hybrid focus, low-light and motion shooting."

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been a bunch of leaks about Huawei Mate 10 Pro and its other version. A new supposed image of the phone surfaced online, confirming previous speculations about the design. The Mate 10 Pro is believed to be launched with thin bezels, adding credence to the rumors.

The front panel shows a very thin side and reduced top and bottom bezels compared to Huawei Mate 9 Pro. There are cut-outs for the front camera, proximity sensor, and the earpiece. The bottom bezel, however, does nothing more than display the manufacturer's name.

In the meantime, it remains unknown whether the claims about the design of Huawei Mate 10 Pro are accurate. It is then safe for consumers to wait for the official release date of the devices in October.