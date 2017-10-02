Huawei Mate 10 Pro release date, specs news: Leaked photos show three-camera setup

Huawei will unveil the newest smartphone series, including the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Twitter/HuaweiMobileAU

Not all smartphones on the market can boast of three cameras yet, but the Huawei Mate 10 Pro now can. Leaked photos of the upcoming device showcase the phone's two rear cameras and single front-facing camera, raising the bar for smartphone photography everywhere.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass revealed last month that Huawei would release three versions of the Mate 10, and now has released leaked photos of one of the versions promised: the Mate 10 Pro.

Both the photos and Blass' earlier leaks show that the Mate 10 Pro has what is steadily becoming the industry standard: an edge-to-edge screen display. The Mate 10 Pro has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Mate 10 Pro's rear camera setup is composed of one 12-megapixel camera and one 20-megapixel camera. Its front camera, on the other hand, is 8 megapixels.

Based on the photos, the Mate 10 Pro looks like it will be coming in three colors, namely dark blue, black and brown.

Previous reports suggest that the Mate 10 Pro will be a 6-inch beast powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and either 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will have a Kirin 970 processor, which is said to be artificial intelligence (AI)-focused.

Speaking of AI, it remains to be seen if Huawei will make good on its promise to give users a "real AI phone," a statement meant to side-eye the newly-released Apple iPhone X.

If the reports are any indication, then Huawei may be on to something. The Kirin 970 processor is said to have its own Neural Processing Unit, a set of processing cores that are dedicated for AI tasks.

The Huawei Mate 10 will come in two other variants: the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Lite. There is no confirmation yet if all three will be optimized for AI.

Either way, whether or not the Mate 10 Pro will disappoint should be determined on its reveal date, scheduled for Oct. 16.