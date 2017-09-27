Huawei Mate 10 Pro release date, specs news: Leaked images reveal bezel-less design, Leica cameras

A Huawei Mate smartphone series photo. Facebook/HuaweiMobileUS

Mobile company Huawei is expected to release their newest devices, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, either before the end of September or in early October. Prior to their official release, leaks of the specs and design of the said phones have been spreading online.

Slashleaks has posted several leaked pictures of the Huawei Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro. The images appear to be promotional images to be used by Huawei to hype the release of their new products.

The publication didn't just post pictures for prospective buyers to marvel at the upcoming smartphones' designs, detailed specs and features were also included.

In terms of design and aesthetics, the Huawei Mate Pro 10 appears to have a slimmer body with a screen that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 10 has a smaller screen that has an aspect ratio of 16:9.

It is also noticeable that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has the company's logo on the bottom bezel that is not seen on the Huawei Mate 10. On the other hand, one feature that these two units have in common is a full-screen front panel where one can barely see the bezels located on its sides. A lot of people online have named this series "the mirror phone" because of its design.

Moving on to the specs, the camera is one the things to look forward to as the leaked pictures point to the existence of dual cameras from Leica, a company known for devices that capture professional and high-quality images.

Users can expect the Huawei Mate 10 Pro to have a fingerprint sensor located on the back of the phone. Pricing, unfortunately, has not been revealed.

For those who are interested in purchasing either the Huawei Mate 10 or the Mate 10 Pro, their release date will be sometime this month or in October.