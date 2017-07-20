Huawei Mate 10 news: Possible release later this year; leaked images reveal bezel-free design
The Huawei Mate 9 phone held the distinction of being one of the best smartphones in 2016, competing against the major brands Samsung and Apple. With the Mate 9's release, the public can expect that the Mate 10 will launch this year, a few months from now.
There have been many rumors circulating about the design and features that the Huawei Mate 10 will have. What is certain at this point is that should Huawei release the Mate 10 this year, it will definitely compete once again with the new releases that Samsung and Apple will have, like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Note 8 as well as the iPhone 8 plus, among other much awaited smartphones.
As for the release date, according to TechRadar, the launch of the Mate 10 will likely happen later this year, in October, to be specific. When it comes to the price, expect that the Mate 10 will not come cheap. The Mate 9 sold for nearly $600 when it first launched in December 2016. Knowing that the supposed launch date of the Mate 10 will be in October, this means the update will be introduced in less than a year since the Mate 9's release.
As revealed by The Android Soul, some images of the supposed Mate 10 model have been leaked onto the internet. The model features a bezel-free design and will possibly have a 5.8-inch 2K screen. Some leaked information suggests that the Mate 10 will have a bigger aspect ratio than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Another leak reveals that it will have dual camera on both sides. The front camera will have 16 megapixels, while the rear camera will have 34 megapixels. The Mate 10 will be powered by the company's Kirin 970 processor that is built on 10 nanometer tech and will naturally run on Android, version 8.0 out of the box.
While the actual features of the Mate 10 have yet to be determined, this new model will certainly give the other major handset brands a run for their money. Should the Mate 10 have all the speculated features, then it might be the most innovative mobile phone to date.
