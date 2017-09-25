Huawei Mate 10 Lite release date, specs rumors: Leaks reveal four cameras, 18:9 FHD+ display

The Huawei Mate 9 in different color variants Huawei

Even before Huawei's big event next month, juicy details regarding the Chinese tech company's next set of flagship handsets — the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite — have already leaked online. Specifically, the latest scoop regarding the smaller Mate 10 version has captured everyone's interest with a four-camera setup and 18:9 FHD+ display.

According to The Verge, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite will introduce another groundbreaking advantage in mobile devices' camera department by sporting a total of four image sensors.

The handset will be having a dual-camera setup for both its front and rear shooters. The main camera at the front will boast a 13-megapixel shooter, while the rear will receive a slightly higher 160-megapixel sensor. The main camera lenses will be paired with 2-megapixel sensors.

The dual-camera setup for the front-facing and rear shooters is expected to introduce improved photographic effects, creating a blurred background around the subject. The same blur effect, which is called bokeh mode, is also seen in the iPhone X.

Interestingly, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite will allow the users to take selfies complete with the bokeh effect.

Based on the leaks, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite will be using a different camera technology compared to the previous Huawei P9, which sports a second monochromatic equal resolution sensor to supplement the clarity of the images captured by the main shooter.

Aside from the camera, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite is expected to have an incredible display. According to Trusted Reviews, the smartphone will sport a wide 5.9-inch screen with 1080 x 2160-pixel FHD+ resolution display. For the first time, Huawei will make use of a Full View screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to other premium mobile devices like the LG G6.

Other leaked hardware specs of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite include the Kirin 659 octa-core processor with a 2.36 GHz clock speed. It will receive at least 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage. The battery of the smartphone is reportedly 3,340 mAh for longer use.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is expected to be launched on Monday, Oct. 16, along with the regular-sized Mate 10 and larger Mate 10 Pro handsets.