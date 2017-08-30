Huawei Honor to launch Honor V9 Mini, V9 Play

People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China May 12, 2016. Reuters/Aly Song

Huawei's sub-brand Honor may be launching a mini version of the Honor V9.

A Weibo user shared a photo of the alleged Honor V9 Mini placed under the Honor 8 Pro for scale, showing a significantly smaller smartphone.

There is no other information on the smartphone at present, but it is safe to assume that the specs will be watered down to accommodate the phone's smaller size.

The Honor V9 features a 5.7-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass, as well as an octa-core Kirin 960 chipset with four Cortex A73.

The phone has two memory variants. The basic version comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, while the higher version carries 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Both phones can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Honor V9 has a 12-megapixel dual camera setup at the rear of the phone, which comes with f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and Laser autofocus. Below the back camera module is a fingerprint scanner for added security. The phone also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that comes with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor V9 also has EMUI 5.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. A 4000 mAh battery powers the device.

The smartphone has Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm audio port, and other standard features.

Meanwhile, Honor is also planning to launch the Honor V9 Play in China on Sept. 6.

Honor V9 Play is a cheaper variant of the flagship V9. It sports a metal design and could be the budget smartphone of the year in China.

The Honor V9 Play will be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, together with 4 GB RAM. The phone will also have a 12-megapixel rear camera. It will not have a dual camera setup.

There is no other information on the Honor V9 Play specs, which will be released on Sept. 6, as well.

The Honor V9 Play will cost around $227. There is also a possibility that the smartphone may not be available outside China.