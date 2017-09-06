Huawei Honor 9 to release Robin Egg Blue variant in U.K. and Russia this month

The Honor 9 Robin Egg Blue variant will soon be coming to U.K. and Russia. Facebook/ honorglobal

A month after it has been released in China, Huawei is making the bright Robin Egg Blue version of the Honor 9 smartphone available in Russia this week and in the U.K. around mid-September.

The variant has been available for pre-order in China since the middle of August. However, no further information has been given regarding its release in other European countries, or whether or not the phone will reach American shores.

The limited edition Robin Egg Blue Honor 9 is very recognizable because of its bright and eye-catching, albeit unusual choice of color, which instantly brings back memories of Easter egg hunts. The front upper and lower bezels of the phone are in white, while the sides and the back are entirely covered in bright turquoise.

In terms of specifications, the limited edition variant is identical to the Honor 9 that was released earlier this year. It features a 5.15-inch LTPS display with a full High Definition resolution, and a pixel density of 428 pixels per inch.

On its rear, it sports a dual camera setup, which includes a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor. The camera has an aperture of f/2.2 and dual tone LED flash. This enables Honor 9 users to snap crisp and clear images.

The phone provides great selfie shots with its 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Users can also record 4K video using the rear camera, and full HD video on the front one.

Under the hood, the Honor 9 is powered by an Octa-core Kirin 960 processor. It also has various options between 4 GB and 6 GB RAM, as well as selections between 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage. Consumers may also add a micro SD in order to expand the storage to up to 256 GB.

The Honor 9 comes with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and a 3,200 mAh battery capacity.