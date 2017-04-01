HTC updates: Taiwanese company prepares for another HTC U device codenamed 'Ocean'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There are rumors that Taiwanese company HTC is gearing up for the release of another HTC U device soon.

HTC has already unveiled two new HTC U devices this year, referred to as HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. Nonetheless, popular leakster Evan Blass revealed on Venture Beat earlier this week that the technology company is preparing for the launch of a third variant codenamed "Ocean."

The information comes from a person who is familiar with the plans of the company, said Blass. The upcoming HTC U device will simply be called as such and is expected to be the "technological centerpiece" after it has evolved from being just a concept design.

HTC U Ocean is expected to come with a 5.5-inch wide-quad high-definition (WQHD) display screen at 2560x1440 pixel resolution. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded through a microSD card.

As for its camera, HTC U Ocean is anticipated to come with 16-megapixel IMX351 main snapper and 12-megapixel IMX362 for its secondary shooter. The upcoming device is also expected to be powered by Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Nonetheless, its most anticipated feature is more than its specifications, as HTC U Ocean is expected to have Edge Sense. This technology features frame-embedded sensors that will enable the user of the device to do several customizable actions such as swiping left and right, squeezing, or changing the volume while watching a video.

In an interview with Tbreak earlier this year, HTC's President for Smartphones and Connected Devices Chialin Chang revealed, "Every time there is a brand new CPU with power that we can leverage, we're always at the forefront doing that."

He elaborated that the company will have another device coming when a next flagship central processing unit (CPU) is launched, "I can tell you that for sure. When the new CPU comes, HTC will have another flagship." Is he referring to HTC U Ocean?

The upcoming HTC U device is expected to be announced in mid-April and may hit the market sometime in May.