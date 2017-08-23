HP announces Omen X laptop designed for overclocked CPU and GPU

HP's Omen X laptop is designed for overclocking in order to deliver the highest gaming experience. YouTube/Omen by HP

HP is seeking to shape the future of gaming laptops with its new Omen X laptop that is designed to overclock processors. It also comes with factory-overclocked graphics options.

The new laptop was introduced through a press release from the company Tuesday. Built with gaming enthusiasts and esports professionals in mind, the portable computer is engineered with thermal capabilities that can support unlocked processors, allowing overclocking.

Overclocking the processor is not typically done on laptops, because an overclocked processor's thermal output is something that the laptop's compact design does not allow it to mitigate. However, HP changed this by packing high-performance fans along with an integrated vapor chamber that has four 3.5 mm heat pipes into the laptop's chassis. Additionally, four corner-mounted radiators help remove the heat from inside the laptop's body.

Aside from its cooling features, the Omen X has Core i7 processor options, factory-overclocked graphics cards up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, and an overclockable random access memory (RAM) setup. To further increase the ceiling of its display capabilities, the computer also comes with factory-overclocked video cards and various memory options.

HP said they studied how high-level gamers compete and "created a device to respond to their needs, while delivering high-end components, advanced thermal solutions, fast and responsive displays, a fully customizable mechanical keyboard, and software tools that let gamers push the Omen X Laptop hardware to the limit."

The laptop also boasts a large 17.3-inch screen that supports 4K or 120 Hz 1080 pixels resolution and options for solid state drives (SSD) and hard disk drive (HDD) storage. Weighing 10.69 lbs., the chassis of the Omen X was designed to allow easy access to components should the user decide to upgrade. A single panel could be removed to access the SSDs, HDD, and RAM hardware.

Also included is a mechanical red, green, and blue (RGB) light-emitting diode (LED) backlit keyboard designed to minimize key travel and provide instant feedback when pressed. It also features HP's Audio Boost that provides excellent sound performance without overloading the speakers.

The Omen X will retail at $1,999 starting November.