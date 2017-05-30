How your church can use the Reformation anniversary as a gospel opportunity

x

Is the 500th anniversary of the Reformation interesting only to dusty Church history enthusiasts? Surely events from so long ago can't have any relevance to life and mission today?

No so, according to one London-based mininstry. Christian Heritage London has published an introduction to the Reformation by Oxford academic Michael Reeves designed as an evangelistic giveaway.

Martin Luther's statue at Wittenberg in Germany. Christian Today

The book is designed to be accessible as well as informative and spokesman Ben Virgo wants it to replicate the success of a similar book, The Servant Queen and The King She Serves. Published to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday, well over a million copies were distributed.

Freedom Movement tells the story of Martin Luther. One of Luther's own illustrations, the story of a prostitute whom a king loves and marries, and on whom the status of royalty is bestowed, draws out the great story of grace.

The booklet then examines the impact and consequences the rediscovery of grace had in areas as diverse as Christian mission, church revival, the abolition of slavery, art and music, and social improvements in education and health.

Virgo told Christian Today: 'It shouldn't be possible to talk about the Reformation without the gospel. Through what happened to Martin Luther, the gospel was rediscovered.

'This book uses a historical moment not just to talk about Germany in the 16th century but to talk about the gospel.'

He stressed the importance of Luther's work: 'There would have been no Martin Luther King without Martin Luther,' he said.

At only 40 pages and lavishly illustrated, the book is designed to be short enough to read quickly while still conveying scriptural truth. And Virgo hopes it will be read by Christians as well as by non-Christians.

'We hope Christians will get behind it, as they did The Servant Queen, and replicate its success as churches across the UK buy copies in bulk and distribute them to family, friends and neighbours,' he said.

'At the same time we expect believers, many of whom are unaware of this key aspect of our Christian heritage, to learn more about who Luther was and what he achieved – and to be greatly encouraged as they do so.'

