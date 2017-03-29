'How to Train Your Dragon 3' release date, plot news: Third film to have 'strongest' story in the series

Jay Baruchel, the voice actor of Hiccup, a young Viking dragon rider, recently teased fans that the third "How to Train Your Dragon" film is "the strongest of the stories" in the series.

While Baruchel could not divulge more details about the film in an interview with Joblo, he did describe the film as a product that will not leave fans disappointed. He said: "It's by far the strongest of the stories. It's the movie that the series requires and deserves, and it's the rightful third chapter or third act."

In the same interview, Baruchel described the process of providing the voice of Hiccup. He mentioned that he visits the recording studio for about two hours every two to four months for three years to complete the film.

The other members of the main cast, aside from Baruchel, will also be reprising their roles in the film. Furthermore, Cate Blanchett and Djimon Hounsou, who joined the ensemble on "How to Train Your Dragon 2," will also be returning for the third movie.

Little is known about the plot of "How to Train your Dragon 3," although an earlier interview with Director Dean DeBlois revealed that the third film will center on Toothless, the black dragon who took on Hiccup as his rider. He also indicated that this movie will complete Hiccup's "coming of age," with viewers seeing him and his dragon as the leaders of their tribes.

Advertisement

"How to Train Your Dragon 3" is the last of the film series. However, the adventures of Hiccup, Toothless, and the rest of the Viking dragon riders may not end just yet, as DeBlois indicated that spin-offs may be developed involving the characters. "There may be spinoffs to come, but my involvement and my dedication to completing a story that has a reason for being and a strong sense of integrity and three chapters I think is in place and intact," he said in an interview with Collider.

The second "How to Train Your Dragon" movie was released in 2014. Like the first film, it received critical acclaim.

"How to Train Your Dragon 3" is scheduled to premiere on March 1, 2019.