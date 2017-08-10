'How to Survive 2' guide: Some tips on managing experience and equipment

The zombie-infested streets in "How to Survive 2" YouTube/505 Games Germany

In "How to Survive 2," the city of New Orleans is infested with the undead, and players must be able to make it. The sequel to the original role-playing game has players carefully calculating their moves in order not to fall behind, or even die. Here are some tips when it comes to surviving in "How to Survive 2," including management for both equipment and experience.

First and foremost, players have to be aware of what they have in their inventory. Similar to many role-playing games, inventory space is rather limited, so players have to keep only what they need, pretty much how a person would survive a zombie apocalypse in real life. Fortunately, if players can get their hands on an extra backpack in the game, they can choose to carry it too, to add up to their inventory space.

The downside to this is that the more items the player has, the more vulnerable they are to the undead. Extra items can always be stored in the player's personal crate in Kovac's bunker, which can be accessed in any camp. Players can also choose to craft trunks at their camps.

Next, apart from the equipment, armor is also incredibly important in the game. Much like a lot of things, it is not always in the kind of armor, but how well it is used. Players can craft their own full set of solid armor which is comprised of four parts: knee-pads, bracers, a breastplate, and a helmet. It also helps to keep in mind that the armor should not hinder a player's speed while being able to absorb as much shock as possible.

When it comes to earning experience points or XP, players have to kill as many zombies as possible while also finishing quests. While earning XP may be easy, it is managing those points that make it a challenge. Players will have to spend all their points on their respective player levels, which are influenced by the camp level, and in turn influence the level of zombies. The higher the level, the higher the level of zombies will attack.

A player's best bet is to keep the player and camp levels even, to be able to fight off the zombies that come. Another thing that players need to take note of when it comes to managing their XP is the player skills. Investing XP into survival and even combat skills is also incredibly important. One great skill that players can get their hands on first is the Nimble Fingers skill, which is the skill of lock-picking and can be acquired at level 3.