'How to Get Away With Murder' season 4 release date news, spoilers: Showrunner talks about Wes' death, Annalise's redemption

The fourth season of "How to Get Away With Murder" starring Emmy award winner Viola Davis will premiere on Sept. 28. Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 is just a few months away, and there are a lot of questions from the previous chapter that need to be answered. The ABC drama-thriller series has always delivered exciting and mysterious plotlines since day one, although the turn of events in the third season was clearly not in favor of the show's main character, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). After being incriminated for the murder of Wes (Alfred Enoch) and losing everything she has worked for, the fans are curious about how Annalise will fight back in the upcoming season.

The third season finale of "How to Get Away With Murder" solved the big puzzle surrounding Wes's death, revealing the real culprit behind his demise. On the other hand, Annalise found herself at the lowest point of her life after being accused of murdering her student. To shed light on the big "HTGAWM" mystery, the series' executive producer Pete Nowalk spilled a few details about the new direction of the story in season 4. In an interview with Variety, Nowalk revealed that the first part of season 4 will see Annalise rebounding from all the issues that crippled her life.

"She's definitely been beaten down, and we're going to watch her rise from the ashes, literally, of last season," Nowalk said as he gave a glimpse of Annalise's redemption in season 4. Viewers know how strong Annalise is as a character, and she would probably find a way to take back everything she has lost. However, the interesting question is — what will be her first step in putting her life together?

After revealing Wes' killer in the season finale, who turned out to be Jorge (Esai Morales), "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will explain the latter's reason for plotting to murder the Keating 5 member. While the central mystery of the third season was who killed Wes, season 4 will be a bit different from the previous chapters as it will focus on the motivation behind his murder.

Fans will also have to see if Jorge's daughter, Laurel (Karla Souza), will find out about her father's involvement in killing Wes. Specifically, Nowalk teased that the interesting part is how Laurel will be able to handle the truth.

It was reported that "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will start around two months after the events in season 3 finale.

Aside from Annalise, all the remaining members of the Keating 5 — Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), Michaela Pratt (Naomi King), Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) and Laurel — will return. As for Wes, it is possible that Enoch will be seen reprising his role in season 4 even after the death of his character, although the viewers will likely see him in flashback scenes.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will premiere in the United States on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT. The hit TV series occupies the ABC primetime programming slot.