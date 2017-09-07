'How to Get Away with Murder' season 4 plot news: Annalise struggles to find redemption

A promotional image for "How to Get Away with Murder" season 4. Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder

The fourth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" is scheduled to air in three weeks. As the one-hour murder-mystery drama show is set to continue, fans can anticipate Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) struggling for redemption after being accused of murdering one of her apprentices, Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch).

"Annalise will have had some time to figure out what she wants to do with her life now, and really the first episode is very heavy on Annalise putting her life back together and seeing what step one is for her to redeem herself," executive producer Pete Nowalk told Variety.

In the last episode of the previous season, Wes was murdered inside Annalise's house after a wrangle with the lawyer, causing the criminal charge against his mentor.

Following this intense scene, Nowalk assured fans a dramatic upward ladder is in store for Annalise.

"She's definitely been beaten down, and we're going to watch her rise from the ashes," Nowalk said. "What's exciting about the arc, and in watching Viola Davis act it, is there's going to be more vulnerability in digging into what she really wants for her life."

Meanwhile, Wes, as a member of the Keating Four, will have to leave his colleagues in their next adventures. The remaining characters have their lives to live, despite Wes' death.

Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) is expected to answer Oliver Hampton's (Conrad Ricamora) marriage proposal in season 3, while Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) and Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) will be slated as live-in partners.

Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza)'s decision on whether she will keep Wes' child or not is also expected to be addressed.

As every fan knows, the true murderers of Wes Gibbins are Laurel's father Jorge (Esai Morales) and family friend Dominick (Nick Gonzalez). Annalise and the rest of the gang won't be too slow to catch on as Nowalk said that they don't want the audience to be too far ahead of the characters.

"We're doing another flash forward, of course, and that's how we'll be finding out a lot more about why [Laurel's] dad would be involved in Wes' murder," he said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.