'How to Get Away With Murder' season 4 news: Upcoming season to shed light on Wes' death; expect huge plot twist

The promotional poster for season 4 of "How to Get Away With Murder." Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder

ABC's "How to Get Away With Murder" is returning on TV for its fourth season on Sept. 28 and fans are wondering if their questions will be answered regarding the main reason of Wes' death. The producer of the show revealed something unexpected but still would keep the audience glued to it soon as the show comes back.

According to Spoilers Guide, even though viewers were intrigued about who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch), this season is going to be focused more on why he was killed. For those who watched the finale of season 3, everybody knew that Laurel's dad (Jose Zuniga) ordered to kill him. The motive behind it is unknown and this is something that fans would have to look forward to.

This is the season that viewers will be able to get to know more about Laurel (Karla Souza) and her family background. The end of season 3 created a lot of mystery around Laurel's family, which is going to make things even more thrilling in the upcoming season.

Season 4 will not just unravel answers to death mysteries but it will also deal with relationship and love, specifically Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver's (Conrad Ricamora) on-screen romance. Fans will finally know what Connor's answer is after Oliver asked his hand for marriage.

Meanwhile, drama will always follow Annalise (Viola Davis), as she would have to do everything to live like a normal human being again after becoming a suspect for murder. "How to Get Away With Murder" executive producer Peter Nowalk revealed all of these during his interview with Variety also adding, "Annalise will have had some time to figure out what she wants to do with her life now, and really the first episode is very heavy on Annalise putting her life back together and seeing what step one is for her to redeem herself."

The show's rating is still on top but the network hasn't said anything if it will continue after this latest season. Catch the season 4 premiere of "How to Get Away With Murder" on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.