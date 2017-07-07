'How to Get Away With Murder' season 4 news, spoilers: Trauma to get in between Michaela and Asher?

Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) and Asher Millstone's (Matt McGorry) romance came as a surprise in "How to Get Away With Murder" season 3. In previous seasons, the two have had several clashes as they compete to be on top of their class, but then, things took a surprising turn when they begin fooling around and Michaela ends up confessing that she is already in love with Asher. However, in season 4, trauma is going to change everything including Michaela's feelings.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Pete Nowalk hints that Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death is going to send Michaela and Asher's romance down a limbo. The last time fans see the Keating Five in Annalise's (Viola Davis) home, they discover Wes' lifeless body amidst all the rubble. Later, after the police investigation, it is revealed that he was already dead even before the explosion. Everyone then put the blame on Annalise.

To make things worse, one of their colleagues, Laurel (Karla Souza), is taken to the hospital. Apparently, she is carrying Wes' baby. These intense events left everyone in shock, most especially Michael and Asher. Even in the upcoming renewal, they will continue to struggle in accepting the truth.

With her emotions going on a crazy roller coaster ride, Nowalk told the online entertainment source that Michaela may prevent herself from entertaining her feelings for Asher. Even after all the noise has died down, trauma will stay with her and Asher is going to be terribly affected by her decision. He is left with no choice but to move on. However, considering Asher's character to be persistent and romantic, he could possibly continue pursuing Michaela.

King has already dropped a hint before that her character was never meant for a relationship. After being dumped by her ex on the eve of their marriage, and after all the twists the Keating five went through, Michaela has developed major trust issues.

"It is such a tricky situation to have been through everything these people have been through and then try to find someone to be really honest with," she told E! News, adding, "And that's why all these other iterations of relationships for Michaela were never going to work, because was bound by blood to basically have to hide so much of what was happening in her life."

ABC has not announced when "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 is going to premiere, but it has been rumored to air fall of this year.