How to enjoy the Perseid meteor shower this August

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

One of the most beautiful and anticipated celestial events is the Perseid meteor shower, which happens every year. The meteor shower began on July 17 and is expected to end on Aug. 27, which means that people still have a chance of catching a glimpse of the wonderful phenomenon.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every August as the Earth's journey around the sun stumbles upon the debris of a comet named Swift-Turtle. The debris comes into contact with the Earth's atmosphere, creating a reaction that is similar to that of fireworks, which is what the Perseid meteor shower is responsible for.

The peak of the meteor shower is expected to occur between Aug. 11 and 12. However, if enthusiasts are unlucky, there could be a number of different factors that can prevent them from enjoying the Perseid meteor shower to its full extent.

These factors could be caused by the weather, or too much brightness from the moon — which is said to be the event's biggest hurdle since it has been full since Aug. 7, and will likely emanate enough light that may outshine the meteor's luster in the night sky.

There have been rumors that this year's shower will be the brightest one in recent years. However, this was decisively debunked by NASA, saying that meteor shower enthusiasts, as always, have to wait for the sun to set in order to clearly see them.

The best way to enjoy this celestial event is to organize a camping trip, possibly with telescopes to see the light show better. The further away the chosen destination is from any major city, the higher chances of better seeing these meteors due to decreased levels of light pollution.

It would be best for those who plan on committing to these trips to be prepared with the necessary gear and supplies they might need to survive in the wild, in case of emergencies.