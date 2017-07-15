How to be sure about the truth when the lies sound so good

x

Today a lot of lies are being marketed as "truth", whether it's what we see in the news or read in magazines, hear in music, or from the mouths of our favorite celebrities.

We hear these lies being peddled as facts, and sadly many people fall for them - including us Christians. After all, they sound so persuasive, they're so popular, and their ideas are so applauded. Don't we make ourselves look bad when we speak up with a different, less popular truth?

But we've got to ask ourselves this question: in a world where the liars pass off as speakers of truth, who will you believe? Who will you listen to? Will you listen to those who just look and sound good? Or will you listen to God's Word, no matter how unpopular it is?

Clearing up the confusion

When lies are all that you hear, sooner or later they will sound like the real deal; like they're truth. This means we all have to give extra effort to making sure that what we are listening to or believing in is the truth. This is so that we can prevent lies from influencing and even destroying us.

Simply put, we should do all that we can so that we won't live a lie.

Fighting against the lies

To help you find peace and secure footing in a world of lies, here are three things you should do.

1) Secure yourself in the truth

Offense is the best defense. The best way for you to safely make your way through all the lies out there is to establish yourself in the truth. When you do this, it's easy to spot fakes.

The Lord Jesus Christ said that the truth shall set us free. What is truth? It's the Word of God:

"Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, "If you remain in My word, then you are truly My disciples. You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free."" (John 8:31-32)

There's no getting around it. If you want to be smarter than the enemy, you've got to spend time in God's Word. That means keeping up with your morning devotionals and simply getting your Bible out and reading it. It sounds harsh, but friend, if you've got time to check your Facebook feed, your emails, and updates on your favorite TV show, celebrity or sports team, you've got more than enough time to read God's Word. Only one's going to keep you right in this world.

2) Don't easily believe anything that you hear (even from those you respect and who sound authoritative)

The Bible tells us that many deceivers will come in the last days. It's true – why would there be an overabundance of false ministers, misleading teachings, and fake news today if it weren't? Think about it.

In addition to establishing yourself in the truth, it will also help to filter who and what you listen to. Don't easily believe any and every thing you hear from anybody, even if that person looks and sounds like they're an authority on the subject. First John 4:1 gives us the right attitude:

"Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world" (1 John 4:1)

There's only one source of truth – the Word of God – and it's the only thing we should allow to speak freely into our lives:

"All Scripture is inspired by God and is profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." (2 Timothy 3:16-17)

3) Keep adhering to the truth

Lastly, we must choose to keep adhering to the Word of God no matter what the world or anyone may say, even when the ones saying otherwise would be people we respect and know to be "good." The Word of God still is the best and most perfect foundation we can stand upon. The Lord Jesus said,

"Whoever hears these sayings of Mine and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on a rock. And the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house. And it did not fall, for it was founded a rock." (Matthew 7:24-25)