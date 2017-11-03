How Jewish and Christian students are learning to listen to each other

Unsplash

How often do we hear the same old stereotypes about students? That they are lazy or delicate 'snowflakes'? Aside from being untrue, these stereotypes are frustrating because they stop the real story being heard.

Universities act as microcosms of society, bringing together a wide range of people. But where communities could stay separate, students are actively creating projects which build relationships between diverse groups. These students have valued the learning that can be gained through listening to people who hold different beliefs.

As Campus Leadership Manager at the Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ) I have been privileged to witness the impact faith students are making through interfaith projects. Given the history of these two faiths there are particular issues which can cause tension on campus, but the way students have handled these issues is very encouraging and we can learn a lot from their approach.

1. Be eager to learn

Universities provide unique opportunities for learning which go beyond the bounds of lectures and workshops. For students moving away from their local faith communities it is often a time for reflection and to develop their own faith. Meeting with people from a wide range of faith traditions provides opportunities for reflection and it has been encouraging to see students eager to find out more.

At the start of each academic year CCJ trains student leaders from different faiths and the supportive atmosphere allows students to ask the questions they have been too nervous to voice. One Jewish student asked 'who was Jesus? Nobody will tell me about him.' She did not wish to convert, but genuinely to understand the faith of Christian students and how this relates to her own faith, so that she could better engage with Christians.

2. Don't shy away from difficult discussions

With such a diverse group of people present on campus it is inevitable that some differences of opinion will take place. But when misunderstandings lead to serious conflicts, the root of these issues needs to be addressed for reconciliation to occur. Where lack of knowledge about Judaism exists unchallenged within Christian societies, Christian antisemitism can develop among Christian students. The only way successfully to manage this issue is to address the central ignorance through education.

At one university, ideas of supercessionism led Christian students to believe in a God who punished the Jewish people. Such views being openly addressed led to a shutdown of communication between Christian and Jewish students. Amidst such tension it might have been tempting to shy away from this issue and focus on building new relationships between students. Yet instead students created interfaith events which explored difficult passages from shared scriptures and raised awareness about antisemitism. Since this time Christian and Jewish students have started to attend each other's events. Only through engaging with these difficult issues could reconciliation occur.

3. Admit it when you are wrong

In a discussion the hardest thing can be admitting you were wrong. It can be tempting to continue a losing argument just to save face, but doing so means you cannot learn from your mistakes. When a Christian student came to an interfaith event held by the Jewish Society and gave her opinion that antisemitism no longer exists it seemed like a recipe for disaster. But when Jewish students told her about the Holocaust denial taking place on campus she realised she had been wrong. Her lack of knowledge inspired Christian students to work with Jewish students in providing opportunities for Holocaust education at their university. She listened, acknowledged her error and looked for a solution.

CCJ's Campus Leadership Programme has been operating on campus for just one year and already I have been impressed by the maturity these students have shown when faced with difficult issues. These are students who, despite working long hours on costly degrees, dedicate their free time to building cohesion between faith groups. With the start of the next academic year CCJ has trained students from seven universities who have already begun plans for student-led interfaith projects which respond to the real needs of each campus. The enthusiasm and collaboration between these students is so encouraging and they are providing an excellent example for people of all faith and none to follow. The time has truly come to dispel the belittling stereotypes about faith students and give them the credit they deserve for building relations between faith groups.

Katharine Crew is the Campus Leadership Manager of the Council of Christians and Jews.