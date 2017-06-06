How do I know who God wants for me to marry?

x

God is in the details of our lives, even the minute ones. He counts the number of hairs on our heads, knows our respective DNA as He designed each and every one, and makes us all live and breath and have our being (see Acts 17:28). He is very involved in our lives, even if we don't see Him.

God's concern for all of us knows no bounds. He was there before we were born, was there when we were brought out into the world, knows each and every day of our lives, and will be waiting for us when it's our time to lie down the grave – with the hope that we'd accept His salvation before we do. Yes, He's that concerned with us. (see Psalm 139:13-16; 1 Timothy 2:4)

Now why did I share that God's so concerned about us? So that it would be easier for us to understand and believe that He's concerned with who we will marry. Yes, my single friend, God is thinking about your marriage in the future, most especially who you will marry.

God is thinking about my spouse?

Friends, God is thinking about us all the time. Psalm 139:17-18 tells us that God's thoughts about us are so many, they outnumber the grains of sand. These thoughts include pretty much all the days of our lives, including the day we marry.

Did you know that God Himself has the perfect partner for you? Proverbs 19:14 tells us that "House and riches are the inheritance of fathers, and a prudent wife is from the Lord." While our parents can pass their properties and belongings to us as our inheritance, only God can give each of us a prudent or understanding wife.

Think about it. Adam wasn't worried about finding the right partner for himself. God was the one thinking about giving him a partner:

"Then the Lord God said, "It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper suitable for him."" (Genesis 2:18)

God knows you better than yourself, and He knows the partner perfect for you. You've got to trust Him for the right one.

So how do I know who God wants me to marry?

Friend, I will not give you a specific answer, save this:

"If you remain in Me, and My words remain in you, you will ask whatever you desire, and it shall be done for you." (John 15:7)

If we want to know who God plans to give to us to be our spouse, we need to seek Him first, not the spouse we long for. If we follow Christ, obey God's Word, seek God's will, and pursue Him relentlessly there's no chance we won't know who He wants us to marry. And if we ask Him in faith, He won't deny us something He actually wants to give.

God gave Isaac a wife, Rebekah;

God set Esther up to be Ahasuerus' queen; and

God made the way for Ruth to be married to Boaz.

If He could do all that, He could also do that for you. He did that for my wife and me, and I know He'll want to do it for you, too.