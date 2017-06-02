How can one of the world's most famous churches be in danger of actually falling down?

x

Pixabay

One of the most iconic churches in the world is in serious danger. Reports say concern is so high among experts that emergency work is required to prevent further damage at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

While the French government gives around two million dollars to the building each year, the repairs needed over the next ten years are thought to be over 100 million dollars.

'The flying buttresses are in a pretty bad state and we can't afford them falling down because it would risk the structure of the whole cathedral. It's urgent,' said Michel Picaud, of the Friends of Notre Dame de Paris foundation, speaking to France 24.

Notre Dame is the seat of the Archbishop of Paris, and was built between 1163 and 1345 AD. It is one of the most popular visitor attractions in France and is famous the world over for its bells and gargoyles. Depite being attacked during the Fench Revolution, it retains a worshipping community today.

Those fundraising for the urgent repairs are hoping that wealthy backers can be found to fund a significant proportion of the bill. One aim is to find American philanthropists who would be interested in giving a large amount to the fund.