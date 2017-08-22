'House of Cards' season 6 release date, plot news: Will there be a season 6? Show renewal to be determined

Season 5 of "House of Cards" ended in a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering what else is going to happen between the Underwoods. However, seeing as it has been months since season 5 aired, there is one question on everyone's minds: Will there be a season 6?

The show's fifth season garnered mixed reviews, but it still maintained big ratings for Netflix. "House of Cards" getting renewed for a sixth season is not impossible, given the numbers. On the other hand, as the streaming service has constantly added new original programs to its lineup, a season renewal might not confirmed, at least for a while.

As everyone can recall, the season 5 finale ended with Claire (Robin Wright) doing what Frank (Kevin Spacey) would do: Break the fourth wall, as she says "My turn." While season 6 may not be confirmed, it leaves room for speculation as to what is going to happen to the Underwoods.

Claire took over the reins as president in season 5, and season 6 will most definitely pick up on her activities as the newly inaugurated commander in chief. "House of Cards" showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the current events may have an effect on the show. Gibson stated that the real world has taken many of their potential storylines over the course of the show, and she went on to add that sometimes the real world plays out those storylines before the show does.

Actress Robin Wright also agreed with the showrunners' opinions. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Wright said that Donald Trump has taken their ideas for the sixth season. As for Kevin Spacey, he remained optimistic that "House of Cards" still has a lot more stories to tell in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Spacey expressed how happy he is filming the show and wants to keep going as long as the audience still enjoys it.