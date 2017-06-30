'House of Cards' season 6 release date news, spoilers: Frank and Claire rivalry may lead to murder, says EP

Netflix hit series "House of Cards" has always hinted about Claire Underwood's (Robin Wright) rise to presidency. In season 6, it will finally come into fruition as she takes the power from her husband, causing a rift in her relationships and possibly even lead to her death.

In season 4, the Underwoods agreed to support each other in pursuing their ambitions. One of the show's executive producers, however, does not believe that they are going to keep their promise to each other in the next installment.

"Season five really explored: Is that possible? And I think those last few lines of the season indicate: Maybe not," executive producer Melissa James Gibson told the The Hollywood Reporter.

Her co-creator agrees, suggesting that Frank (Kevin Spacey) may even go as far as committing murder. At one point, while addressing the audience, the character even threatened to kill her if she does not pull through with her promise to pardon him.

"He's done some terrible things. He is capable," executive producer Frank Pugliese stressed.

Wright, on the other hand, suggested that Claire also has some tricks prepared up her sleeve. In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she asserted that both of the Underwoods are "capable of anything" and that is what adds to the mystery of the show.

The actress recently transitioned from simply being an actress in the show into taking a seat in the director's chair. To date, she has directed a total of nine episodes. For the upcoming season, she said, "We just don't want to give the audience what they expect. That is the trickery that we have to play with all of the time."

Claire's presidency may also affect her friendship with Jane Davis (Patricia Clarkson). In season 5, her loyal companion surprisingly turned down an offer for a cabinet position, sparking the rumor mills. Among the many speculations floating online is that Davis is no longer going to be a part of season 6.

Clarkson recently denied the rumor when asked by the Vulture. "She could also change her mind, which could also be a surprise. Jane lives for the fight, for the unexpected, and I don't know if she could ever live a structured life," she said.

The actress also gave an explanation about her character's decision. She highlighted that Davis lives a "powerful life" so she is not capable of sitting "behind a desk from 9 to 5 ever."