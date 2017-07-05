'House of Cards' season 6 release date news, spoilers: Claire's presidency looks prettier but still corrupted

In the upcoming "House of Cards" season 6, an event that has been hinted for the past two seasons is going to happen. Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is finally taking over the presidential seat following the resignation of her husband. This twist has made a lot of fans wonder what her presidency would be like, and recently, it was revealed that her term will still be marred by controversy and corruption.

"Just a female Frank presidency, honestly," described Boris McGiver to The Hollywood Reporter when he was asked how Claire's presidency would look like in the show's sixth run, which Inquistr predicted to air sometime in 2018. "It would be prettier and she'd have prettier words to say but it'd be the same stuff."

In the political drama series, McGiver plays the role of determined journalist Tom Hammerschimdt. Since season 1, his character has fought to bring justice to the death of fellow journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), one of Frank's victims. She happened to be his mistress but when she learned too much about his political affairs, he ensured her silence by pushing her into a moving train.

Even though Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) took the fall for Zoe's death, Tom is still in disbelief. McGiver said his character has never bought anything that the former Chief of Staff has said. In season 6, the journalist continues his fight even if he is already the last man standing. He is going deeper into his investigation to "go back to the marrow" and uncover the identity of Zoe's real killer.

"It's great to finally get someone to pay for their crime and it's satisfying for a bit, but... for Tom Hammerschimdt, no it wouldn't be. Ultimately, it would come back to what's next and how many of the threads were never covered," he explained in a different interview, this time with Yahoo! TV.

While McGiver has never exposed whether his character discovers Frank as the real killer, he is hoping that Tom gets to bring the Underwoods to justice. He would love to see the next installment get "harier and deeper" to the point that Claire would not be exempted from investigation because of her presidency.

According to the actor, the production team is currently scouting for the next season. Netflix has not announced when "House of Cards" season 6 is going to premiere.