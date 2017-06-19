'House of Cards' season 6 release date news, plot rumors: When will the Underwoods return?
"House of Cards" season 5 wrapped up with a shocking twist that left Netflix subscribers reeling with anticipation for the show's renewal. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a little longer as the series is reportedly going to be available for release in 2018.
As of date, there is still no official word from the entertainment company but according to Heavy, a season 6 is likely to be released around June or July 2018, with August 2018 as the latest possible time frame.
The news outlet noted that Netflix has always released a new "House of Cards" season within less than a year, pointing out that every single season of the series has been released later than the previous one. To be specific, season 1 became available to subscribers on Feb. 1, season 2 on Feb. 14, season 3 on Feb. 27, season 4 on March 4 and season 5 on May 30. Based on this pattern, Heavy's prediction is right on point.
While the date remains a mystery, there is no doubt that "House of Cards" season 6 is already in the works. Executive producer Melissa James Gibson revealed to TV Line that her team is working to "navigate that shift at the end of the last season and not overplay it."
Gibson also said that the next season will feature how the Underwoods explore life outside of the White House with the main focus on Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) who resigned from presidency so as not to get caught for committing murder.
Fans, however, should not expect Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) to grieve for her deceased lover, Tom Yates (Paul Sparks). Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sparks revealed that other characters in the show will not be affected by his character's death.
"In fact, maybe people would celebrate that finally, they don't see that side of Claire. I don't think there will be any grand inquisition as to where the writer of these semi-popular novels has disappeared to," he said.
The cast member also pointed out that his character was always an outsider. Sparks explained, "I feel it just as an actor on the show playing that part. There's an outsider quality to the approach I took to the character, to the way that character interacted with everybody."
Watch out for more updates on the "House of Cards" season 6.
