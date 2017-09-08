'House of Cards' season 6 may premiere with shocking twist

"House of Cards" may return for its sixth season with a shocking premiere. Facebook/ HouseofCards

The award-winning political television drama "House of Cards" from Netflix may return for its sixth season next year with a shocking premiere that would put viewers on the edge from the very start of the season.

The new season's story will give light to the challenges that will be faced by Francis Underwood and his wife Claire, and will feature new and surprising twists in the lives of the powerful couple.

Robin Wright, who portrays the role of Claire and also serves as one of the show's executive producers, has said during a previous interview that the secret to an exciting drama like "House of Cards" is to not give the audience what they expect.

"It lives on its own and we just try to enhance certain things and try not to recycle the same ideas," the actress told Hollywood Reporter. "You're always trying to come up with twists and turns with this kind of drama. And again [having] the key to not give the audience what they expect. Let's shock and surprise them."

Showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, have teased about one of the conflicts that will occur in the next season. According to them, the protagonist will meet her biggest adversary yet, and it will be someone who is very close to her.

This has been foreshadowed in the previous seasons of the show, with the writers killing off the couples biggest enemies.

"One of the things Season 5 is trying to accomplish is [putting forth the notion] that maybe it's not someone outside of the marriage that's going to catch either one of them," Pugliese told TV Line. "Maybe it's someone in the marriage. As much as they need each other, they may turn out to be each other's' biggest opponent."

Fans of the show will surely be bracing themselves for an even more intense conflict as the two power figures go head-to-head on the sixth season of "House of Cards."